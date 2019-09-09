Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Reaches $0.28 Yearly Low; Gartner (IT)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Gartner Inc (IT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 151 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 161 reduced and sold stakes in Gartner Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 87.48 million shares, down from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gartner Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 123 Increased: 103 New Position: 48.

The stock of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.27 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.28 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $9.08 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $0.27 price target is reached, the company will be worth $363,080 less. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.0059 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2841. About 471,908 shares traded or 142.48% up from the average. Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has declined 79.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.82% the S&P500. Some Historical NNDM News: 16/05/2018 – NANO DIMENSION – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, POLICE INVESTIGATION IN NO WAY PERTAINS TO CO AND/OR SHREM’S ACTIVITY OR POSITION WITH COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – NANO DIMENSION – AVI REICHENTAL, CO-CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF CO, WILL ACT AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 NANO DIMENSION LTD NNDM.TA – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 16/05/2018 – NANO DIMENSION SAYS CO’S CO-CHAIRMAN IZTCHAK SHREM WAS LATER RELEASED UNDER RESTRICTIVE CONDITIONS; 16/05/2018 – NANO DIMENSION SAYS MADE AWARE OF POLICE INVESTIGATION WHEREBY CO’S CO-CHAIRMAN IZTCHAK SHREM WAS DETAINED FOR QUESTIONING – SEC FILING

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional printed circuit board printers. The company has market cap of $9.08 million. The companyÂ’s 3D printers are used for printing multi-layer circuit boards. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops nano ink materials and dielectric ink.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology , supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. The company has market cap of $12.01 billion. It operates through three divisions: Research, Consulting, and Events. It has a 56.97 P/E ratio. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 million activity.

Bares Capital Management Inc. holds 10.08% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. for 2.36 million shares. Covey Capital Advisors Llc owns 31,949 shares or 6.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 4.34% invested in the company for 6.75 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc has invested 4.11% in the stock. Polen Capital Management Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 4.80 million shares.

