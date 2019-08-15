Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Computer Peripherals company, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.54% of Nano Dimension Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Nano Dimension Ltd. has 2.36% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nano Dimension Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Dimension Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Nano Dimension Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Dimension Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nano Dimension Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Dimension Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.57 2.68

The potential upside of the competitors is 43.96%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nano Dimension Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nano Dimension Ltd. -8% -16.85% -45% -62.11% -79.82% -63.82% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year Nano Dimension Ltd. has -63.82% weaker performance while Nano Dimension Ltd.’s peers have 44.48% stronger performance.

Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.