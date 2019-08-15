Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Computer Peripherals company, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
9.54% of Nano Dimension Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Nano Dimension Ltd. has 2.36% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Nano Dimension Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nano Dimension Ltd.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.03%
|13.58%
|8.62%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Nano Dimension Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nano Dimension Ltd.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|37.53M
|746.00M
|42.88
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nano Dimension Ltd. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nano Dimension Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.50
|1.57
|2.68
The potential upside of the competitors is 43.96%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nano Dimension Ltd. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nano Dimension Ltd.
|-8%
|-16.85%
|-45%
|-62.11%
|-79.82%
|-63.82%
|Industry Average
|4.78%
|10.08%
|13.81%
|28.96%
|39.12%
|44.48%
For the past year Nano Dimension Ltd. has -63.82% weaker performance while Nano Dimension Ltd.’s peers have 44.48% stronger performance.
Dividends
Nano Dimension Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Nano Dimension Ltd.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.