Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Computer Peripherals companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
9.54% of Nano Dimension Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Nano Dimension Ltd. has 2.36% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Nano Dimension Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nano Dimension Ltd.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.03%
|13.58%
|8.62%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Nano Dimension Ltd. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nano Dimension Ltd.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|37.53M
|746.00M
|42.88
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nano Dimension Ltd. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nano Dimension Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.20
|1.57
|2.60
The potential upside of the competitors is 62.25%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nano Dimension Ltd. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nano Dimension Ltd.
|-8%
|-16.85%
|-45%
|-62.11%
|-79.82%
|-63.82%
|Industry Average
|4.78%
|10.08%
|13.81%
|28.96%
|39.12%
|44.48%
For the past year Nano Dimension Ltd. had bearish trend while Nano Dimension Ltd.’s peers had bullish trend.
Dividends
Nano Dimension Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Nano Dimension Ltd.’s peers beat Nano Dimension Ltd.
Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
