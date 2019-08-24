Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Computer Peripherals companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.54% of Nano Dimension Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Nano Dimension Ltd. has 2.36% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nano Dimension Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Dimension Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Nano Dimension Ltd. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Dimension Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nano Dimension Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Dimension Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.57 2.60

The potential upside of the competitors is 62.25%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nano Dimension Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nano Dimension Ltd. -8% -16.85% -45% -62.11% -79.82% -63.82% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year Nano Dimension Ltd. had bearish trend while Nano Dimension Ltd.’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nano Dimension Ltd.’s peers beat Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.