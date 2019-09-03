Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT)

Both Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property Inc. 10 187.95 N/A -0.46 0.00 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A 0.05 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nam Tai Property Inc. and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nam Tai Property Inc. and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -6.1% Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20% of Nam Tai Property Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.68% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Nam Tai Property Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.5%. Competitively, 48.7% are Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nam Tai Property Inc. 3.56% 6.33% 8.48% 22.16% 1.9% 23.85% Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 4.26% 54% 76.34% -44.4% -90.81% -8.51%

For the past year Nam Tai Property Inc. has 23.85% stronger performance while Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has -8.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Nam Tai Property Inc. beats Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nam Tai Property Inc. operates as a property development and management company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.