Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK)

As Diversified Electronics companies, Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property Inc. 10 186.92 N/A -0.46 0.00 Qualstar Corporation 6 0.87 N/A 0.50 10.32

Demonstrates Nam Tai Property Inc. and Qualstar Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -6.1% Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 14.4% 10.4%

Volatility & Risk

Nam Tai Property Inc.’s 0.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 94.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Qualstar Corporation has a 0.36 beta which is 64.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nam Tai Property Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Qualstar Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Qualstar Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nam Tai Property Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nam Tai Property Inc. and Qualstar Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 16.6% respectively. Insiders held 25.5% of Nam Tai Property Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Qualstar Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nam Tai Property Inc. 3.56% 6.33% 8.48% 22.16% 1.9% 23.85% Qualstar Corporation -3.18% -12.52% -7.5% -8.32% -30.84% -1.33%

For the past year Nam Tai Property Inc. has 23.85% stronger performance while Qualstar Corporation has -1.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Qualstar Corporation beats Nam Tai Property Inc.

Nam Tai Property Inc. operates as a property development and management company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.