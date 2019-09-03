Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Both Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property Inc. 10 187.95 N/A -0.46 0.00 Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 25 1.77 N/A 0.79 32.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nam Tai Property Inc. and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nam Tai Property Inc. and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -6.1% Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Nam Tai Property Inc. is 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.06 beta. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. on the other hand, has 0.26 beta which makes it 74.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nam Tai Property Inc. Its rival Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.8 and 4.5 respectively. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nam Tai Property Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nam Tai Property Inc. and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 17.3%. Insiders held roughly 25.5% of Nam Tai Property Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.4% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nam Tai Property Inc. 3.56% 6.33% 8.48% 22.16% 1.9% 23.85% Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.91% 5% 2.85% 0.6% 0.11% 2.77%

For the past year Nam Tai Property Inc. was more bullish than Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. beats Nam Tai Property Inc.

Nam Tai Property Inc. operates as a property development and management company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.