Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) and Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OESX) Comparison side by side

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) and Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OESX) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property Inc. 9 359.53 N/A -0.46 0.00 Orion Energy Systems Inc 2 1.32 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nam Tai Property Inc. and Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -6.1% Orion Energy Systems Inc 0.00% -35.1% -17.9%

Volatility & Risk

Nam Tai Property Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.12 beta. Orion Energy Systems Inc’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nam Tai Property Inc. Its rival Orion Energy Systems Inc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Orion Energy Systems Inc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nam Tai Property Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nam Tai Property Inc. and Orion Energy Systems Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.7% and 37.6%. Insiders owned roughly 25.5% of Nam Tai Property Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Orion Energy Systems Inc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nam Tai Property Inc. 3.09% -1.82% 10.11% 8.03% -20.25% 11.64% Orion Energy Systems Inc -8.54% -6.25% 61.38% 70.47% 87.5% 162.7%

For the past year Nam Tai Property Inc. was less bullish than Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Summary

Nam Tai Property Inc. beats Orion Energy Systems Inc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Nam Tai Property Inc. operates as a property development and management company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products consisting of Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as offers ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides a range of smart building control systems that provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand, as well as procures from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs, including fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation. The company serves customers directly, as well as through independent sales agencies and electrical distributors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.