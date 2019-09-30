Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Diversified Electronics company, Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nam Tai Property Inc. has 20% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Nam Tai Property Inc. has 25.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.49% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Nam Tai Property Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property Inc. 260,333,333.33% -7.60% -6.10% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Nam Tai Property Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property Inc. 23.43M 9 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Nam Tai Property Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.53 2.79

The rivals have a potential upside of 87.80%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nam Tai Property Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nam Tai Property Inc. 3.56% 6.33% 8.48% 22.16% 1.9% 23.85% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Nam Tai Property Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Nam Tai Property Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Nam Tai Property Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. Nam Tai Property Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nam Tai Property Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.06 shows that Nam Tai Property Inc. is 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nam Tai Property Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Nam Tai Property Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nam Tai Property Inc.’s rivals beat Nam Tai Property Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Nam Tai Property Inc. operates as a property development and management company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.