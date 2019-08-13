Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20% of Nam Tai Property Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Nam Tai Property Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nam Tai Property Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property Inc. 0.00% -7.60% -6.10% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Nam Tai Property Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nam Tai Property Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.87 2.80

As a group, Diversified Electronics companies have a potential upside of 76.12%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nam Tai Property Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nam Tai Property Inc. 3.56% 6.33% 8.48% 22.16% 1.9% 23.85% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Nam Tai Property Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nam Tai Property Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Nam Tai Property Inc.’s rivals have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nam Tai Property Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nam Tai Property Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Nam Tai Property Inc. is 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.06. Competitively, Nam Tai Property Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nam Tai Property Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nam Tai Property Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Nam Tai Property Inc. operates as a property development and management company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.