Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Contrasting side by side

Both Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property Inc. 10 186.59 N/A -0.46 0.00 Bel Fuse Inc. 18 0.35 N/A 1.90 8.67

In table 1 we can see Nam Tai Property Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nam Tai Property Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -6.1% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Nam Tai Property Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bel Fuse Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Bel Fuse Inc.’s potential upside is 2.37% and its consensus target price is $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20% of Nam Tai Property Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.72% of Bel Fuse Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Nam Tai Property Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.08% of Bel Fuse Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nam Tai Property Inc. 3.56% 6.33% 8.48% 22.16% 1.9% 23.85% Bel Fuse Inc. 1.6% -3.74% -29.95% -28.37% -27.52% -10.48%

For the past year Nam Tai Property Inc. had bullish trend while Bel Fuse Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bel Fuse Inc. beats Nam Tai Property Inc.

Nam Tai Property Inc. operates as a property development and management company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, or authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.