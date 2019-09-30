Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) and Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Contrasting side by side

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) and Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property Inc. 9 0.00 23.43M -0.46 0.00 Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 53 3.20 37.92M 3.06 19.06

In table 1 we can see Nam Tai Property Inc. and Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property Inc. 260,333,333.33% -7.6% -6.1% Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 71,211,267.61% 19.1% 13.9%

Risk and Volatility

Nam Tai Property Inc. has a 0.06 beta, while its volatility is 94.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nam Tai Property Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nam Tai Property Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nam Tai Property Inc. and Advanced Energy Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. is $56.5, which is potential -1.70% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nam Tai Property Inc. and Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 98.49%. About 25.5% of Nam Tai Property Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nam Tai Property Inc. 3.56% 6.33% 8.48% 22.16% 1.9% 23.85% Advanced Energy Industries Inc. -3.55% 1.85% 2.24% 14.85% -3.12% 36.04%

For the past year Nam Tai Property Inc. has weaker performance than Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Advanced Energy Industries Inc. beats Nam Tai Property Inc.

Nam Tai Property Inc. operates as a property development and management company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.