Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Stake Maintained by Iszo Capital Management Lp; Hendershot Investments Lifted United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22 million, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 149,755 shares traded or 477.76% up from the average. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 111,598 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.53M, up from 106,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27M shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 3,616 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 0.95% or 40,335 shares. 83 were reported by Riggs Asset Managment. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 14,870 shares. Jnba Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Old Commercial Bank In reported 0.1% stake. Panagora Asset reported 14,775 shares stake. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 915,720 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd holds 73,697 shares. 6,632 were reported by Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 65,071 shares. Blue Chip has invested 2.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 20,163 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca invested in 372,261 shares or 0.96% of the stock.

