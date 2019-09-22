Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Stake Has Upped by Iszo Capital Management Lp; As Valero Energy Ord (VLO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cincinnati Insurance Company Lifted Its Holding

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Ord (VLO) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 380,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.60M, up from 355,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 3.34 million shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22M, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 149,755 shares traded or 473.71% up from the average. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hightower Ser Lta holds 10,968 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 2,200 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 270,086 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Westchester Capital reported 98,717 shares stake. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 19,824 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 632,848 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.08% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 48,507 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Rdl Fincl Inc accumulated 26,175 shares. Greatmark Prns holds 2,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 302 are held by Farmers And Merchants Invests.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 56,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.