Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Holder Iszo Capital Management LP Increased Stake; World Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22 million, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 19,461 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 13,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 104,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97M, up from 91,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $73.99. About 6.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 22/05/2018 – Redmond Mag: Qualcomm’s Datacenter Chief Leaves the Company; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TO CUT 269 POSITIONS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 19/04/2018 – DJ QUALCOMM Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCOM); 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 25, 2021 FOR ANY TERM LOANS DRAWN UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm BeginsTransaction to Exchange Four Series of Its Outstanding Notes Totaling $4B; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm had resisted a deal for months, rejecting several record-breaking price tags

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Jpn Etf New by 73,989 shares to 162,302 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT) by 4,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,355 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

