Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

As Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naked Brand Group Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00 Under Armour Inc. 23 1.65 N/A 0.12 192.25

Demonstrates Naked Brand Group Limited and Under Armour Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Naked Brand Group Limited and Under Armour Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naked Brand Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Under Armour Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Naked Brand Group Limited are 0.5 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Under Armour Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Under Armour Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Naked Brand Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Naked Brand Group Limited and Under Armour Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Naked Brand Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Under Armour Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Under Armour Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 23.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.9% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 94.1% of Under Armour Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.27% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Under Armour Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Naked Brand Group Limited -11.86% -41.95% -70.58% -89.88% -97.97% -89.96% Under Armour Inc. -15.62% -8.27% 4.67% 10.28% 14.72% 30.56%

For the past year Naked Brand Group Limited has -89.96% weaker performance while Under Armour Inc. has 30.56% stronger performance.

Summary

Under Armour Inc. beats Naked Brand Group Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Naked Brand Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells menÂ’s and womenÂ’s underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear, and sleepwear products in the United States and Canada. It offers various innerwear products for men, including boxer briefs, trunks, briefs, undershirts, T-shirts, lounge pants, lounge shorts, and robes; and loungewear and sleepwear products for women, such as boyshorts, hipsters, lounge pants, camisoles, tank tops, pajamas, chemises, and sleepshirts primarily under the Naked brand name, as well as French terry robes, Alpaca throws, and Double Gauze woven cotton sleepwear. The company sells its products to consumers and retailers through wholesale channels; and direct-to-consumer channel, which consists of an online e-commerce store, wearnaked.com, as well as through various online retailers and department stores. Naked Brand Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include headwear, bags, and gloves; and digital fitness platform licenses and subscriptions, as well as digital advertising. Under Armour, Inc. primarily provides its products under the UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, ALLSEASONGEAR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, and I WILL, as well as ARMOURBITE, ARMOURSTORM, ARMOUR FLEECE, ARMOUR BRA, UA RECORD, UA HEALTHBOX, and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of brand and factory house stores, and Website. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.