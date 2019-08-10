Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

We will be comparing the differences between Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) and Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naked Brand Group Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00 Kontoor Brands Inc. 30 0.73 N/A 3.59 8.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) and Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naked Brand Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Kontoor Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Naked Brand Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Kontoor Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Naked Brand Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Naked Brand Group Limited and Kontoor Brands Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Naked Brand Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Kontoor Brands Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Kontoor Brands Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus target price and a -18.46% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Naked Brand Group Limited and Kontoor Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 56.6% respectively. 11.27% are Naked Brand Group Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Kontoor Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Naked Brand Group Limited -11.86% -41.95% -70.58% -89.88% -97.97% -89.96% Kontoor Brands Inc. -7.01% 0% 0% 0% 0% -27.58%

For the past year Naked Brand Group Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Kontoor Brands Inc.

Summary

Kontoor Brands Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Naked Brand Group Limited.

Naked Brand Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells menÂ’s and womenÂ’s underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear, and sleepwear products in the United States and Canada. It offers various innerwear products for men, including boxer briefs, trunks, briefs, undershirts, T-shirts, lounge pants, lounge shorts, and robes; and loungewear and sleepwear products for women, such as boyshorts, hipsters, lounge pants, camisoles, tank tops, pajamas, chemises, and sleepshirts primarily under the Naked brand name, as well as French terry robes, Alpaca throws, and Double Gauze woven cotton sleepwear. The company sells its products to consumers and retailers through wholesale channels; and direct-to-consumer channel, which consists of an online e-commerce store, wearnaked.com, as well as through various online retailers and department stores. Naked Brand Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.