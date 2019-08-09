Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) and Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) compete with each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naked Brand Group Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00 Crown Crafts Inc. 5 0.64 N/A 0.50 9.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Naked Brand Group Limited and Crown Crafts Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Naked Brand Group Limited and Crown Crafts Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naked Brand Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Crown Crafts Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Naked Brand Group Limited are 0.5 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Crown Crafts Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Crown Crafts Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Naked Brand Group Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.9% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 32.6% of Crown Crafts Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.27% of Naked Brand Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Crown Crafts Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Naked Brand Group Limited -11.86% -41.95% -70.58% -89.88% -97.97% -89.96% Crown Crafts Inc. 0.88% 1.1% -11.54% -22.02% -15.6% -14.81%

For the past year Crown Crafts Inc. has weaker performance than Naked Brand Group Limited

Summary

Crown Crafts Inc. beats Naked Brand Group Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Naked Brand Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells menÂ’s and womenÂ’s underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear, and sleepwear products in the United States and Canada. It offers various innerwear products for men, including boxer briefs, trunks, briefs, undershirts, T-shirts, lounge pants, lounge shorts, and robes; and loungewear and sleepwear products for women, such as boyshorts, hipsters, lounge pants, camisoles, tank tops, pajamas, chemises, and sleepshirts primarily under the Naked brand name, as well as French terry robes, Alpaca throws, and Double Gauze woven cotton sleepwear. The company sells its products to consumers and retailers through wholesale channels; and direct-to-consumer channel, which consists of an online e-commerce store, wearnaked.com, as well as through various online retailers and department stores. Naked Brand Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.