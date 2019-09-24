Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) is a company in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Naked Brand Group Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.27% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Naked Brand Group Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naked Brand Group Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Naked Brand Group Limited and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Naked Brand Group Limited N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Naked Brand Group Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Naked Brand Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.67 3.57 2.40

The potential upside of the competitors is 121.42%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Naked Brand Group Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Naked Brand Group Limited -11.86% -41.95% -70.58% -89.88% -97.97% -89.96% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Naked Brand Group Limited had bearish trend while Naked Brand Group Limited’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Naked Brand Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Naked Brand Group Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Naked Brand Group Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Naked Brand Group Limited.

Dividends

Naked Brand Group Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Naked Brand Group Limited’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Naked Brand Group Limited.

Naked Brand Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells menÂ’s and womenÂ’s underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear, and sleepwear products in the United States and Canada. It offers various innerwear products for men, including boxer briefs, trunks, briefs, undershirts, T-shirts, lounge pants, lounge shorts, and robes; and loungewear and sleepwear products for women, such as boyshorts, hipsters, lounge pants, camisoles, tank tops, pajamas, chemises, and sleepshirts primarily under the Naked brand name, as well as French terry robes, Alpaca throws, and Double Gauze woven cotton sleepwear. The company sells its products to consumers and retailers through wholesale channels; and direct-to-consumer channel, which consists of an online e-commerce store, wearnaked.com, as well as through various online retailers and department stores. Naked Brand Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.