Nadler Financial Group Stake in Apple (AAPL) Decreased by $423,549; Tradewinds Capital Management Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $609,804

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $132.93. About 16.69 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $876.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $9.97 during the last trading session, reaching $194.05. About 25.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video)

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank owns 139,521 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Holt Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Ptnrs Lp holds 2,402 shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 7,572 are owned by Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Com. 44,916 are owned by Farmers Bancshares. Zacks Invest Mngmt has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Ny reported 3,344 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pettee Incorporated invested in 15,935 shares or 1.19% of the stock. White Pine Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 50,817 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 18,303 shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak holds 18,792 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. 133,484 were reported by Foster Dykema Cabot And Co Ma. Hutchinson Cap Ca reported 82,515 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Claar Advisors Lc holds 180,215 shares or 10.22% of its portfolio.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77 million shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.