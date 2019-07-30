Nadler Financial Group Position in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Acadian Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $2.29 Million

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 132.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 44,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,723 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 33,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 3.00 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

