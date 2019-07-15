Nadler Financial Group Lowered Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose; Janney Capital Management Has Cut Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) Holding by $456,419 as Share Value Rose

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 4,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,090 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04 million, down from 192,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel; 25/04/2018 – ALKEN HIRES VALLEE FROM JPMORGAN TO EXPAND INTO FIXED INCOME; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99M and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77 million shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96 million worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Gold Mnrs Etf by 266,841 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $24.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 38,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 871,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).