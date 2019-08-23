Nadler Financial Group Has Trimmed Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $423,549 as Stock Value Rose; As Target Corp. (TGT) Stock Price Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Boosted Holding by $484,000

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.8. About 8.85M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 475,166 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.17M, up from 469,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $105.46. About 3.06M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99M and $313.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 22,072 were accumulated by Jump Trading Lc. Portland Global Ltd Liability Co holds 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 15,102 shares. Navellier And Inc holds 4,988 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Yhb Invest Advsrs Inc accumulated 3.84% or 128,942 shares. Cannell Peter B Comm Incorporated has invested 2.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hilltop Holdings accumulated 38,565 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa, France-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs accumulated 474,785 shares. Burns J W & Incorporated owns 105,328 shares or 4.88% of their US portfolio. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4,273 shares. 11,419 were accumulated by Northrock Prns Lc. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp invested in 303,284 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Community Bankshares Na holds 102,803 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning holds 10,834 shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 1,884 shares to 68,036 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 15,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,657 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).