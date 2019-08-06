Nadler Financial Group Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake as Share Price Rose; Boston Common Asset Management Increases Position in Target Com (TGT)

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 33.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 9,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 37,510 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 28,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $81.65. About 1.32M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $880.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 19.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,078 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has 2.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 16,568 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy owns 2,583 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 5.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S R Schill & Associates reported 6,889 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp invested 2.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Franklin Resource reported 11.41 million shares. Cls Invests Limited Co has 28,154 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Vanguard stated it has 2.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Management holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,543 shares. Ims Mngmt stated it has 2.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kynikos Assoc Limited Partnership holds 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 17,177 shares. Fairfield Bush And has 56,122 shares. City, a West Virginia-based fund reported 42,271 shares.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77 million shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.