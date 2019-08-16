Nadler Financial Group Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Position by $423,549 as Share Price Rose; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Boosted Citigroup (C) Holding by $223.67 Million as Shares Rose

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 4.61M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 16.11M shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP COMMODITY HEAD ED MORSE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Deal at Risk as EU Probes Impact on Music Market; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt has 18,860 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 31.11M shares or 0.48% of the stock. Moreover, Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Family Mgmt has 1.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Suntrust Banks holds 0.05% or 150,581 shares in its portfolio. Rockland, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,534 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Barometer Capital Management has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 18,926 shares. Dupont stated it has 327,310 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.47% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Usca Ria Ltd accumulated 41,782 shares. First Personal holds 1,052 shares. 39,805 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Monetary Mgmt Gru Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schneider Corporation owns 512,519 shares or 7.28% of their US portfolio.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 4.48M shares to 14.75M shares, valued at $387.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 331,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

