Nadler Financial Group Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (Put) (RCL) Share Value Declined, Barclays Plc Raised Holding by $17.02 Million

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Put) (RCL) by 264.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 205,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.59M, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $108.35. About 1.09M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $213.88. About 15.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99M and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.89 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.