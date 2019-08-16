Nadler Financial Group Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $423,549; Share Value Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 19,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $107.35. About 7.08M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – AT QTR-END BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 11.8%; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal to be ejected from CEMBI emerging debt indexes-JPMorgan; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – CBOE HOLDINGS INC CBOE.O : JP MORGAN SEES CONTINUED RISK OF FURTHER SLOWDOWN IN VIX FUTURES ACTIVITY; 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH; 18/05/2018 – Puma Resumed at Overweight by JPMorgan Cazenove

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $206.21. About 20.61M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regis Mgmt Co Limited Com, California-based fund reported 4,920 shares. Css Ltd Com Il has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Capital Limited Liability (Wy) has 30,055 shares for 7.63% of their portfolio. Kessler Inv Gp Ltd Liability Company, a Indiana-based fund reported 19,069 shares. Aviva Pcl has 2.18M shares. Jrm Invest Counsel Llc owns 33,352 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp holds 0.97% or 3.13M shares. Weiss Asset LP owns 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,154 shares. Axiom Investors Limited Liability De has 111,563 shares. Sky Invest accumulated 4,206 shares. Comgest Sas reported 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lowe Brockenbrough Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 109,677 shares. Baillie Gifford & owns 139,347 shares. Fca Tx invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77 million shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Appleton Partners Inc Ma invested 2.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wilsey Asset Management Incorporated has 6.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dodge And Cox holds 24.94 million shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% or 5,352 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 68,137 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 7.62 million shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management invested 1.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 3,198 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc. 1.65 million were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv has 89,318 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Ameritas Partners holds 105,577 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 45.93 million were accumulated by Northern Trust. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Inc Ca reported 64,610 shares.