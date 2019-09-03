Nadler Financial Group Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $423,549; Oil States International (OIS) Shareholder Van Eck Associates Trimmed Its Position by $4.94 Million as Stock Value Declined

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Oil States International Inc (OIS) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 308,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The institutional investor held 462,438 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, down from 771,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Oil States International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $834.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 509,205 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Rev $253.6M; 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2)

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59B for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Oil States International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

