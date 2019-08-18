NACCO Industries (NC) to pay $0.19 on Sep 13, 2019; VYSTAR CORPORATION (VYST) Shorts Down By 31.96%

NACCO Industries Inc (NYSE:NC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:NC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. NACCO Industries Inc’s current price of $49.80 translates into 0.38% yield. NACCO Industries Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $49.8 lastly. It is down 58.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical NC News: 16/05/2018 – NACCO Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Nacco Industries 1Q Rev $31.2M; 21/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: VTG AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: VTG’S TAKEOVER OF NACCO CONDITIONALLY APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE; 21/03/2018 – VTG VTG’S TAKEOVER OF NACCO CONDITIONALLY APPROVED BY FEDERAL; 02/05/2018 – Nacco Industries 1Q EPS $1.18; 23/04/2018 – DJ NACCO Industries Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NC); 07/03/2018 – NACCO INDUSTRIES INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $33 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – NACCO INDUSTRIES INC – IN 2018, NACCO EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DECREASE COMPARED WITH 2017; 03/04/2018 – AUSTRIAN ANTITRUST COURT OKS TAKEOVER OF NACCO BY VTG SUBJECT; 03/04/2018 – VTG SEES NACCO CLOSING IN 2H AFTER GERMANY, AUSTRIA APPROVAL

VYSTAR CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:VYST) had a decrease of 31.96% in short interest. VYST’s SI was 95,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 31.96% from 140,800 shares previously. The stock increased 4.33% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0265. About 2.46 million shares traded. Vystar Corporation (OTCMKTS:VYST) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Vystar Corporation (OTCMKTS:VYST) news was published by Livetradingnews.com which published an article titled: “The Pinksheet Hot List VYST, NNRX, DSCR – Live Trading News” on January 28, 2019.

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.61 million. The firm owns a technology to produce Vytex NRL, which reduces antigenic protein in natural rubber latex products to virtually undetectable levels in liquid NRL and finished latex products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s NRL or latex substitutes are used in a range of products, including balloons, textiles, footwear and clothing, adhesives, foams, furniture, carpets, paints, coatings, protective equipment, and sporting equipment, as well as health care products, such as condoms, surgical and exam gloves.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold NACCO Industries, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.71% less from 3.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 1,194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 44,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Llc has 9,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability holds 7,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zuckerman Group Inc Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 6,625 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 15,010 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 4,900 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability stated it has 2,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 85,643 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 18,201 shares in its portfolio. Invesco owns 0% invested in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) for 24,628 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 110,170 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC). Century accumulated 100,702 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4,649 shares.

More notable recent NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Xerox to bring hundreds of jobs to Wake County – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NACCO Industries (NC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Athletic giant Under Armour faces off against N.C. fashion brand in trademark dispute – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.