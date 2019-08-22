NACCO Industries (NC) to pay $0.19 on Sep 13, 2019; Iqiyi – American Depositary Shares (IQ) SI Decreased By 6%

NACCO Industries Inc (NYSE:NC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:NC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. NACCO Industries Inc’s current price of $48.91 translates into 0.39% yield. NACCO Industries Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 10,943 shares traded. NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) has risen 58.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical NC News: 21/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: VTG AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: VTG’S TAKEOVER OF NACCO CONDITIONALLY APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE; 23/04/2018 – DJ NACCO Industries Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NC); 03/04/2018 – AUSTRIAN ANTITRUST COURT OKS TAKEOVER OF NACCO BY VTG SUBJECT; 21/03/2018 – VTG VTG’S TAKEOVER OF NACCO CONDITIONALLY APPROVED BY FEDERAL; 27/03/2018 – VTG VT9G.DE SAYS EXPECTS AUSTRIAN REGULATOR’S DECISION ON NACCO TAKEOVER BY END OF MARCH; 07/03/2018 – NACCO INDUSTRIES INC – IN 2018, NACCO EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DECREASE COMPARED WITH 2017; 02/05/2018 – Nacco Industries 1Q EPS $1.18; 07/03/2018 – NACCO INDUSTRIES INC – SEES 2018 PRE-TAX LOSS TO BE MODESTLY LOWER THAN ITS 2017 PRE-TAX LOSS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 07/03/2018 Nacco Industries 4Q EPS $1.47; 07/03/2018 – NACCO INDUSTRIES INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $33 MLN IN 2018

Iqiyi Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IQ) had a decrease of 6% in short interest. IQ’s SI was 61.66M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6% from 65.60 million shares previously. With 8.78 million avg volume, 7 days are for Iqiyi Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IQ)’s short sellers to cover IQ’s short positions. The SI to Iqiyi Inc – American Depositary Shares’s float is 19.73%. The stock increased 4.53% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 11.10 million shares traded or 46.11% up from the average. iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has declined 39.53% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical IQ News: 26/04/2018 – IQIYI, INC – QTRLY CONTENT DISTRIBUTION REVENUE WAS RMB266.7 MLN (US$42.5 MLN), REPRESENTING A 44% INCREASE; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQIYI Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Global Opportunities Adds iQIYI, Exits BRF; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 26/04/2018 – IQIYI 1Q Loss $169.4M; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 26/04/2018 – IQIYI, INC – QTRLY ONLINE ADVERTISING SERVICES REVENUE WAS RMB2.1 BLN (US$336.5 MLN), REPRESENTING A 52% INCREASE; 13/04/2018 – iQlYl’s Original Show “The Rap of China” Launches International Contestant Search; 17/05/2018 – iQlYl’s Innovative Entertainment Marketing Continues to Deepen Audience’s Emotional lnvolvement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold NACCO Industries, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.71% less from 3.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) for 500 shares. Prelude Limited Liability holds 0% or 300 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,904 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 81,391 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC). 7,045 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Co. Fmr Limited Liability holds 370,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corp holds 0.4% or 38,666 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 129,231 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 85,643 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Com owns 44,709 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 92,795 shares. Blackrock owns 285,407 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) or 3,144 shares.

More notable recent NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer to build gene therapy manufacturing facility in NC – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NACCO Industries (NC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “NC House drops controversial rate measure, backed by Duke Energy, passing this legislation instead – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Highwoods Announces Market Rotation Plan NYSE:HIW – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “cbdMD, Inc. Achieves Further Recognition With Addition To The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX) – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

NACCO Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $341.72 million. The firm mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico primarily for use in power generation. It has a 7.91 P/E ratio. It also provides value-added services, such as maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned limerock quarries; ash hauling services for power plants and other facilities; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services related to the company's operations.

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. The company has market cap of $13.64 billion. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. It has a 17.63 P/E ratio. The firm also operates movie theaters in China.

More notable recent iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IQiyi -9.6% as losses widen on higher spending – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 19, 2019 : BIDU, IQ, FN, VNET – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Good and Bad of Chinese Media Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “iQIYI Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Important Takeaways From iQiyi’s Q2 Earnings Report – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. iQIYI has $24 highest and $1400 lowest target. $20.20’s average target is 8.08% above currents $18.69 stock price. iQIYI had 8 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was downgraded by CSLA to “Outperform”. The stock of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by HSBC.