NACCO Industries Inc. (NC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Since NACCO Industries Inc. (NYSE:NC) and Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) are part of the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries Inc. 47 2.57 N/A 5.96 8.92 Tempur Sealy International Inc. 68 1.51 N/A 2.07 38.77

Table 1 highlights NACCO Industries Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tempur Sealy International Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to NACCO Industries Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. NACCO Industries Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tempur Sealy International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has NACCO Industries Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 11.1% Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0.00% 48.1% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

NACCO Industries Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.32. Competitively, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s 68.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NACCO Industries Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Tempur Sealy International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. NACCO Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NACCO Industries Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NACCO Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Tempur Sealy International Inc. has an average target price of $79.33, with potential upside of 2.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52% of NACCO Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Tempur Sealy International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5% of NACCO Industries Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NACCO Industries Inc. 2.57% 0.21% 30.24% 54.24% 58.42% 56.78% Tempur Sealy International Inc. 3.15% 7.13% 30.04% 52.51% 64.82% 93.77%

For the past year NACCO Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Tempur Sealy International Inc. beats NACCO Industries Inc.

NACCO Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the mining, small appliances, and specialty retail businesses worldwide. It mines coal for electric utilities, independent power providers, producers of activated carbon, and synfuels plants. The company also provides value-added services, such as maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned limerock quarries; ash hauling services for power plants and other facilities; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services related to the company's operations. In addition, it designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens; and commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels, as well as game and garden food processing equipment comprising meat grinders, bag sealers, dehydrators, and meat slicers under the Weston brand and other private label brands. The company sells its products under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, and Wolf Gourmet brand names through a network of inside sales employees to mass merchandisers, e-commerce retailers, department stores, variety store chains, drug store chains, specialty home retailers, distributors, and other retail outlets, as well as through television, Internet, and print advertising. In addition, it operates as a specialty retailer of kitchenware under the Kitchen Collection brand name in outlet and traditional malls. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 223 retail stores in the United States. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products. It offers its products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Sealy Posturepedic, and Stearns & Foster brand names. The company sells its products through furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, and warehouse clubs; e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and call centers; and other third party distributors, and hospitality and healthcare customers. It is also involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.