NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) Reaches $57.55 52-Week High; Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital has $105 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.25’s average target is 1.03% above currents $98.24 stock price. Pinnacle West Capital had 6 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of PNW in report on Wednesday, June 12 to “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by UBS. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, August 9 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Bank of America. UBS maintained Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) rating on Monday, August 12. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9900 target. See Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $99.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $103.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $99.0000 New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Upgrade

The stock of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) hit a new 52-week high and has $62.15 target or 8.00% above today’s $57.55 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $402.27 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $62.15 price target is reached, the company will be worth $32.18M more. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 398 shares traded. NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) has risen 58.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical NC News: 03/04/2018 – AUSTRIAN ANTITRUST COURT OKS TAKEOVER OF NACCO BY VTG SUBJECT; 23/04/2018 – DJ NACCO Industries Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NC); 07/03/2018 – NACCO INDUSTRIES INC – IN 2018, NACCO EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DECREASE COMPARED WITH 2017; 16/05/2018 – NACCO Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – VTG VTG’S TAKEOVER OF NACCO CONDITIONALLY APPROVED BY FEDERAL; 03/04/2018 – VTG SEES NACCO CLOSING IN 2H AFTER GERMANY, AUSTRIA APPROVAL; 07/03/2018 Nacco Industries 4Q EPS $1.47; 21/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: VTG AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: VTG’S TAKEOVER OF NACCO CONDITIONALLY APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE; 07/03/2018 – NACCO INDUSTRIES INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $33 MLN IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – VTG VT9G.DE SAYS EXPECTS AUSTRIAN REGULATOR’S DECISION ON NACCO TAKEOVER BY END OF MARCH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares while 110 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 95.00 million shares or 0.97% more from 94.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department owns 0.02% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 2,615 shares. The France-based Tobam has invested 0.13% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Parkside Finance Commercial Bank And Tru stated it has 71 shares. Mirador Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,381 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 21,707 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 1,627 shares. Citigroup invested in 275,990 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 17,972 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd. Dorsey Wright & Associate owns 0.07% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 3,075 shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Whittier Tru invested in 0.01% or 2,506 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 15,032 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 120,440 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 41,713 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “APS CEO defends utility during grilling over customer disconnections – Phoenix Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “APS settles with Sun City West woman’s family – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company has market cap of $11.03 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. It has a 21.99 P/E ratio. The firm serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $98.24. About 88,209 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold NACCO Industries, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 2.74 million shares or 0.61% more from 2.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,125 are held by Mackay Shields Lc. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) for 682 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Zpr Invest has 1.72% invested in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) for 16,245 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 12,367 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 100 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% or 28,853 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) for 939 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Company has 0% invested in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC). Karpas Strategies holds 9,240 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC). Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 18,219 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated has 0.06% invested in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) for 90,095 shares. Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC). Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 500 shares.

NACCO Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $402.27 million. The firm mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico primarily for use in power generation. It has a 9.3 P/E ratio. It also provides value-added services, such as maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned limerock quarries; ash hauling services for power plants and other facilities; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services related to the company's operations.

More notable recent NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “NACCO Industries (NC) to Become Exclusive Contract Miner for Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in Nevada (LAC) – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Lithium Americas Cuts Initial Production Target at Thacker Pass | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.