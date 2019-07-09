NACCO Industries Inc. (NC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

NACCO Industries Inc. (NYSE:NC) is a company in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NACCO Industries Inc. has 56.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 63.84% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.9% of NACCO Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.60% of all Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have NACCO Industries Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries Inc. 0.00% 16.90% 11.10% Industry Average 5.76% 17.25% 7.41%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting NACCO Industries Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries Inc. N/A 42 8.50 Industry Average 106.21M 1.84B 15.76

NACCO Industries Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio NACCO Industries Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for NACCO Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NACCO Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.33 2.75 2.37

The competitors have a potential upside of 68.16%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NACCO Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NACCO Industries Inc. 2.28% 25.51% 44.56% 43.62% 44.56% 49.47% Industry Average 2.54% 14.36% 21.53% 31.51% 18.95% 32.21%

For the past year NACCO Industries Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

NACCO Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, NACCO Industries Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.39 Quick Ratio. NACCO Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NACCO Industries Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.52 shows that NACCO Industries Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NACCO Industries Inc.’s competitors are 23.18% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

NACCO Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NACCO Industries Inc.’s competitors beat NACCO Industries Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

NACCO Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the mining, small appliances, and specialty retail businesses worldwide. It mines coal for electric utilities, independent power providers, producers of activated carbon, and synfuels plants. The company also provides value-added services, such as maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned limerock quarries; ash hauling services for power plants and other facilities; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services related to the company's operations. In addition, it designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens; and commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels, as well as game and garden food processing equipment comprising meat grinders, bag sealers, dehydrators, and meat slicers under the Weston brand and other private label brands. The company sells its products under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, and Wolf Gourmet brand names through a network of inside sales employees to mass merchandisers, e-commerce retailers, department stores, variety store chains, drug store chains, specialty home retailers, distributors, and other retail outlets, as well as through television, Internet, and print advertising. In addition, it operates as a specialty retailer of kitchenware under the Kitchen Collection brand name in outlet and traditional malls. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 223 retail stores in the United States. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.