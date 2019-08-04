NACCO Industries Inc. (NC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing NACCO Industries Inc. (NYSE:NC) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52% of NACCO Industries Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.98% of all Home Furnishings & Fixtures’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand NACCO Industries Inc. has 5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have NACCO Industries Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries Inc. 0.00% 16.90% 11.10% Industry Average 5.40% 15.29% 6.69%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares NACCO Industries Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries Inc. N/A 44 8.92 Industry Average 116.54M 2.16B 15.15

NACCO Industries Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio NACCO Industries Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for NACCO Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NACCO Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.20 2.46

The rivals have a potential upside of 104.04%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NACCO Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NACCO Industries Inc. 2.57% 0.21% 30.24% 54.24% 58.42% 56.78% Industry Average 6.46% 8.34% 18.64% 28.00% 36.18% 41.22%

For the past year NACCO Industries Inc. has stronger performance than NACCO Industries Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NACCO Industries Inc. are 3.3 and 2.6. Competitively, NACCO Industries Inc.’s rivals have 4.16 and 3.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. NACCO Industries Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NACCO Industries Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.32 shows that NACCO Industries Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NACCO Industries Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.17 which is 16.82% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NACCO Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NACCO Industries Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

NACCO Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the mining, small appliances, and specialty retail businesses worldwide. It mines coal for electric utilities, independent power providers, producers of activated carbon, and synfuels plants. The company also provides value-added services, such as maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned limerock quarries; ash hauling services for power plants and other facilities; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services related to the company's operations. In addition, it designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens; and commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels, as well as game and garden food processing equipment comprising meat grinders, bag sealers, dehydrators, and meat slicers under the Weston brand and other private label brands. The company sells its products under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, and Wolf Gourmet brand names through a network of inside sales employees to mass merchandisers, e-commerce retailers, department stores, variety store chains, drug store chains, specialty home retailers, distributors, and other retail outlets, as well as through television, Internet, and print advertising. In addition, it operates as a specialty retailer of kitchenware under the Kitchen Collection brand name in outlet and traditional malls. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 223 retail stores in the United States. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.