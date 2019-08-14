Nacco Industries Class A (NC) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Nrg Energy (NRG) Holder Brahman Capital Has Decreased Stake

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95M, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 590,670 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nacco Industries Inc Class A (NC) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 9,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.24% . The institutional investor held 26,333 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 35,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nacco Industries Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 1,140 shares traded. NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) has risen 58.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical NC News: 16/05/2018 – NACCO Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Nacco Industries 1Q Rev $31.2M; 02/05/2018 – Nacco Industries 1Q EPS $1.18; 03/04/2018 – VTG SEES NACCO CLOSING IN 2H AFTER GERMANY, AUSTRIA APPROVAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ NACCO Industries Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NC); 03/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: AUSTRIAN ANTITRUST COURT APPROVES TAKEOVER OF NACCO BY VTG SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 07/03/2018 – NACCO INDUSTRIES INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $33 MLN IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – AUSTRIAN ANTITRUST COURT OKS TAKEOVER OF NACCO BY VTG SUBJECT; 27/03/2018 – VTG VT9G.DE SAYS EXPECTS AUSTRIAN REGULATOR’S DECISION ON NACCO TAKEOVER BY END OF MARCH; 07/03/2018 Nacco Industries 4Q EPS $1.47

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 41,035 shares to 632,577 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) by 50,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp.

