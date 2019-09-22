Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.30 N/A -2.10 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 3.37 N/A 0.39 31.68

In table 1 we can see Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta, while its volatility is 140.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.35 beta and it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 36.26% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.6% and 0% respectively. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.61%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 9 factors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.