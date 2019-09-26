Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|43.04
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 47.6%. Insiders held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
