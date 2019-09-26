Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 43.04 N/A -2.10 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 47.6%. Insiders held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.