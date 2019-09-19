Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 47.56 N/A -2.10 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 93.06 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Selecta Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.