Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|47.56
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|93.06
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
Liquidity
Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Selecta Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.