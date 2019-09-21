Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Since Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|46.30
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|22
|9.96
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
Demonstrates Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Radius Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
Risk & Volatility
Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s volatility measures that it’s 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.4 beta. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.
Liquidity
Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Radius Health Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 15.91% and its consensus target price is $33.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Radius Health Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Radius Health Inc.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
