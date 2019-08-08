Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

We are comparing Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|42.17
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 7.1%. About 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.
Summary
Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
