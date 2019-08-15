Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 43.73 N/A -2.10 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 22.43 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.6% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.