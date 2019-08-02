Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Both Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|46.27
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.97
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 2.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 140.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc. Its rival Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Ratings
Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Heat Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 1,094.92%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 10.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Heat Biologics Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.