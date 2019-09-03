Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.19 N/A -2.10 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 demonstrates Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 2.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 140.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Global Cord Blood Corporation has beta of 0.17 which is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 18.2%. Insiders held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).