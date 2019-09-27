Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|-0.02
|59.84M
|-2.10
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|20
|0.00
|609.70M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Genmab A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Genmab A/S.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2,728,806,603.13%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
|Genmab A/S
|3,018,316,831.68%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Genmab A/S are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Genmab A/S has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 11.70%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. Insiders owned 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Genmab A/S.
Summary
On 9 of the 11 factors Genmab A/S beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
