Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 -0.02 59.84M -2.10 0.00 Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Genmab A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2,728,806,603.13% -162.3% -117.6% Genmab A/S 3,018,316,831.68% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Genmab A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Genmab A/S has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 11.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. Insiders owned 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Genmab A/S.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.