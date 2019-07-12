Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

As Biotechnology companies, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 49.81 N/A -2.16 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Forty Seven Inc. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. 0.1% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Forty Seven Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.