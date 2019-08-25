Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

This is a contrast between Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 38.65 N/A -2.10 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.4 beta means Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s volatility is 140.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 55.8%. Insiders held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.