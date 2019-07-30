Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.76 N/A -2.16 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 6.43 N/A 3.71 24.22

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Volatility and Risk

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s volatility measures that it’s 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.49 beta. From a competition point of view, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.