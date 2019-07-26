Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Since Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.53 N/A -2.16 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 5 24.04 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc. has 26 and 26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Aptinyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aptinyx Inc. has an average price target of $12, with potential upside of 236.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 72.8% respectively. About 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 88.36% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.