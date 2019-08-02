Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

We are contrasting Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|46.27
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Acasti Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was less bullish than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Summary
Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 4 of the 7 factors.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
