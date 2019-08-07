Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) EPS Estimated At $-0.33; PARKERVISION (PRKR) Shorts Increased By 2.16%

Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report $-0.33 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.44 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s analysts see 13.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 450,427 shares traded. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) has declined 11.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NBRV News: 16/03/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics Had $86.9M Cash and Investments as of Dec 31; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May; 21/05/2018 – NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC – COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A NEW DRUG APPLICATION WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 21/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics Unveils Positive Results In Bacterial Pneumonia Drug Trial — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics and Roivant Sciences Enter into License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Lefamulin in Greater China; 16/03/2018 – NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD $86.9 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS VS $83.9 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 08/05/2018 – NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS HAD $89.6 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS; 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 27/03/2018 – NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS & ROIVANT SCIENCES ENTER INTO LICENSE PACT; 21/05/2018 – Nabriva Plans to File a New Drug Application With the FDA in 4Q

PARKERVISION INC (OTCMKTS:PRKR) had an increase of 2.16% in short interest. PRKR’s SI was 146,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.16% from 143,200 shares previously. With 52,100 avg volume, 3 days are for PARKERVISION INC (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s short sellers to cover PRKR’s short positions. The stock decreased 16.79% or $0.0345 during the last trading session, reaching $0.171. About 13,004 shares traded. ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company has market cap of $158.35 million. The firm focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is lefamulin, which has completed a Phase II clinical trial for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

