Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Comparing side by side

Since Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 -0.02 59.84M -2.10 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 30.05M -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2,758,493,523.26% -162.3% -117.6% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 282,956,685.50% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.